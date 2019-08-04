Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Trading Up 5%

Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $39.87, approximately 564,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,466,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.