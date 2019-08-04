Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.56-1.58 EPS.

MPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 3,282,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 8.00. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

