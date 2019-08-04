Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.63% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medifast stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 1,479,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,680. Medifast has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $260.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $122,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,980.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $23,832,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Medifast by 177.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $10,153,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Medifast by 125.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 135,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $9,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

