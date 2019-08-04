Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,504. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

