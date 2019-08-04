MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72,664.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.81 million and $72,664.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00252002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.01385573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000508 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,956,471 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.