Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

MBWM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.37.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

