Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut Mercer International from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 691,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Mercer International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Mercer International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.