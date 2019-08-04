Metadium Price Reaches $0.0162 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $408,715.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00251382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.01374438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00108935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

