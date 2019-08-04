Metlife Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Metlife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Metlife has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Metlife to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

MET stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. Metlife has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $42.00 price target on Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

