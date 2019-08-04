MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.64. MFS California Municipal Fund shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 546 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MFS California Municipal Fund from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 133,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $1,670,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MFS California Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.

