MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $29.40

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.40. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 5,388,150 shares changing hands.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 2,874,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.