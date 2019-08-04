Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.06. 3,506,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,761. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

