Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,814 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,702,000 after acquiring an additional 374,503 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 653,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 297,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,133,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.12.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.59. 727,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $123.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

