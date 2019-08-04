Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.99. 319,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $80.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

