Mithril Ore (MORE) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for $21.78 or 0.00199315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $277,674.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00402639 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00074179 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007007 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

