Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MUFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,877,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,843,000 after buying an additional 2,673,010 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,722.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,193,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,654,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

