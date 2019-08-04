MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MiX Telematics updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.79-0.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.451-0.502 EPS.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 70.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 167,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 379.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 128,941 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

