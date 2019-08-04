MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.88

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and traded as low as $31.50. MMA Capital shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $184.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 28.03.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 135.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

