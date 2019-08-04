Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTEM. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.58.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 66,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,419. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 58,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 162,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.