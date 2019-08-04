Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 918,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,245,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,553,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

