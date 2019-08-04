MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

