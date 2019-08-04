MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,024,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,477,000 after buying an additional 669,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after buying an additional 2,322,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,858,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,049,000 after buying an additional 801,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

