Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.30.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $600,263.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $85,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,999.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,354 shares of company stock valued at $29,451,615. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 123.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.