Morgan Stanley Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.43.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. 2,416,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $795,343,000 after purchasing an additional 860,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,444 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $235,655,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,560,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after acquiring an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.