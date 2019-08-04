Morgan Stanley Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $115.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. 3,231,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,428. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $149,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 721,996 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $43,215,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,977.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 328,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 312,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

