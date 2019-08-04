Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 251 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 251 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,516.04 ($1,980.97).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 248 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.76 ($1,983.22).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 597.55. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company has a market cap of $294.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

