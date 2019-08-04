Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.08. 1,732,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,083. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.00.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.16.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $3,173,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.