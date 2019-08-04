Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.67-7.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $171.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.16.

MSI stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.08. 1,732,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $7,700,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

