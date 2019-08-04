M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 672,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,386. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

