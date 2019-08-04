M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in FedEx by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.73. 1,959,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.02. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

