M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.20. 920,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.72. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $91.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

