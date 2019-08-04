M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,691,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $575,272,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,134,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,911. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $50,210.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,547 shares of company stock valued at $53,324,812 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

