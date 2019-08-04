M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

