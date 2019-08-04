MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.MRC Global also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE MRC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,289.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

