Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,447.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $220.18. The company had a trading volume of 659,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. Msci has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

