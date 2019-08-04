M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,653,000 after acquiring an additional 744,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 404.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,174,000 after buying an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $35,588,000. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 169.2% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 209,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 131,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,877.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 117,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $155.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,939 shares of company stock valued at $652,233. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.62. 1,038,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,849. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

