Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

MLI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 203,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $340,507.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $86,980.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 586,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,813 shares of company stock valued at $484,359. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mueller Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Mueller Industries by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

