MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $527.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,973,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

