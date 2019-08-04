Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.47 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $153.47 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00010544 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coindeal, Binance and Bitinka. In the last week, Nano has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,924.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.02024495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.49 or 0.03061973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00857146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00807705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00596922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00159373 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Mercatox, RightBTC, Nanex, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitinka, Coindeal, Binance, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Koinex, Gate.io and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

