Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.70.

NDAQ traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.95. 770,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,360. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,592 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,210,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $93,156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

