National Bank Financial Raises People (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$11.00

People (CVE:PEO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEO. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of People from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of People from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.33.

Get People alerts:

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. People has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.40.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.