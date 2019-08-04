National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas updated its FY19 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

