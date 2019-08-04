National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.01. 194,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in National Health Investors by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $37,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

