National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.51-1.54 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.51-1.54 EPS.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 327,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.