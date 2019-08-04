National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.51-1.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 327,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

