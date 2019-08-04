National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EYE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 622,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Vision has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.29%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $3,306,511. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,063,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.