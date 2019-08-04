Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 28,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,700. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $72.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.81 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

