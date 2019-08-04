nDEX (NDX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One nDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $28,800.00 and $1,132.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00251382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.01374438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00108935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000509 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.