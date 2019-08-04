Neil Jones Sells 45,100 Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) Stock

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) insider Neil Jones sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £44,649 ($58,341.83).

LON HNT opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. Huntsworth plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of $368.87 million and a PE ratio of 31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Huntsworth’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

