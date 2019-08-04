NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 758,552 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 431,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 687,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 380,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,764,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.